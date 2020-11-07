Exhaling…

On By broadsideblogIn behavior, culture, History, life, news, politics, television, U.S.

By Caitlin Kelly

This isn’t an issue I’ve read a lot about, but here it is….

If you, as I have, have spent time with a narcissist, subject to their twisted and exhausting manipulations and rage and gaslighting, the past four years of Trump’s presidency have been very very triggering.

That experience leaves you with a sort of PTSD. I cannot tolerate being shouted at or verbally abused — very rare now, but has happened a few times in recent years from others — and will shake for hours afterward when it happens.

To have that toxic piece of filth, and his lying, cold, grifting family GONE?

And a woman of color as our Vice-President!

I can breathe.

I can breathe.

So can millions and millions of relieved Americans.

Here is a powerful clip of commentator Van Jones, on CNN.

7 thoughts on “Exhaling…

  3. I Identify with the abuse-by-narcissist thing. If I hadn’t been feeling so personally?! abused, I wouldn’t feel this relieved. Can’t remember another time I felt so hugely relieved. Pandemic pressure and isolation haven’t helped, either. It IS good to breathe along with all the millions of others out there.

    Reply
  4. Jan Jasper

    I have been crying tears of joy and relief all afternoon. I’m driving through the leafy ultra-liberal suburbs of central/northern New Jersey, and you can’t imagine all the horn honking of joy and even people dancing in the streets. Hallelujah!
    Unfortunately Trump will not go quietly, and I am very concerned that he will whip his nut job Proud Boy and Ted Nugent type followers into violence. I’m sure that Biden already has a security detail protecting him and his family. I look forward to the day when Trump’s sorry ass will go to prison, and if there’s any justice, he will rot and die in prison

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s