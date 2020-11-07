By Caitlin Kelly
This isn’t an issue I’ve read a lot about, but here it is….
If you, as I have, have spent time with a narcissist, subject to their twisted and exhausting manipulations and rage and gaslighting, the past four years of Trump’s presidency have been very very triggering.
That experience leaves you with a sort of PTSD. I cannot tolerate being shouted at or verbally abused — very rare now, but has happened a few times in recent years from others — and will shake for hours afterward when it happens.
To have that toxic piece of filth, and his lying, cold, grifting family GONE?
And a woman of color as our Vice-President!
I can breathe.
I can breathe.
So can millions and millions of relieved Americans.
Here is a powerful clip of commentator Van Jones, on CNN.
7 thoughts on “Exhaling…”
Let’s savor the moment. I fear the big battle is about to begin.
Let’s also be optimistic — Biden understands how government actually works. 45 never did.
Oh, I agree. I said 4 years ago that Joe Biden was our best hope. Mitch McConnell, however, hasn’t changed his spots.
I agree with Kate. Savour the moment and catch your breath, but get ready to double down. Because that diabolical clown isn’t finished yet.
But today, YES! 😀
Crying, champagne — and healing, both physical and emotional. Baldy needed.
I Identify with the abuse-by-narcissist thing. If I hadn’t been feeling so personally?! abused, I wouldn’t feel this relieved. Can’t remember another time I felt so hugely relieved. Pandemic pressure and isolation haven’t helped, either. It IS good to breathe along with all the millions of others out there.
I have been crying tears of joy and relief all afternoon. I’m driving through the leafy ultra-liberal suburbs of central/northern New Jersey, and you can’t imagine all the horn honking of joy and even people dancing in the streets. Hallelujah!
Unfortunately Trump will not go quietly, and I am very concerned that he will whip his nut job Proud Boy and Ted Nugent type followers into violence. I’m sure that Biden already has a security detail protecting him and his family. I look forward to the day when Trump’s sorry ass will go to prison, and if there’s any justice, he will rot and die in prison