By Caitlin Kelly

This isn’t an issue I’ve read a lot about, but here it is….

If you, as I have, have spent time with a narcissist, subject to their twisted and exhausting manipulations and rage and gaslighting, the past four years of Trump’s presidency have been very very triggering.

That experience leaves you with a sort of PTSD. I cannot tolerate being shouted at or verbally abused — very rare now, but has happened a few times in recent years from others — and will shake for hours afterward when it happens.

To have that toxic piece of filth, and his lying, cold, grifting family GONE?

And a woman of color as our Vice-President!

I can breathe.

I can breathe.

So can millions and millions of relieved Americans.

Here is a powerful clip of commentator Van Jones, on CNN.

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020