By Caitlin Kelly
With so many of our normal activities now too dangerous, what’s left?
Lots!
Gorgeous fall light, low and slanting
Bingeing great TV shows and movies
Lying under the duvet listening to the radio
Making butternut squash soup and apple crumble
Long phone calls with old friends
Planning your Christmas card list
Cosy new pajamas and slippers
A new wall or room color!
Shelter magazines to dream by
Fresh pillowcases
Bouquets in every room
Late afternoon naps
Choosing new recipes to try
If you have art or design reference books, leafing through them and enjoying the visuals
A bowl of tangerines
Drinking your tea or coffee from a favorite mug or lovely cup and saucer
A warm croissant with raspberry jam
Sitting alone in silence, every day
Waking up, dining and going to sleep by candlelight
A pot of tea
Patting your dog or cat or maybe even your tiny albino hedgehog
Playing cards with your sweetie
Hugging your kid(s)
A Kit Kat!
And yours?
4 thoughts on “More simple pleasures”
Hmmm. My first thought was separating simple pleasures from responsibility activities like putting the garden to bed or washing the windows so I have a clear view when winter performs. But in a dharmic sense they’re not mutually exclusive. There is enjoyment to be found in making the bathroom or the kitchen sparkle, a complete antithesis to that which was driving me crazy scant hours before.
But simple pleasures include pulling fresh baguettes from the oven (knowing the color is just at that penultimate point before burning) and listening to them crackle as they cool.
Or watching the light traverse the wilting late season flowers.
Or, best of all, perhaps, lap time with the cat.
ooooohh, baguettes!
I, too, am a big fan of housework. I really like a clean home and it’s very satisfying. (No pets or kids helps keep it tidy.)
Thanks for these!
Humm, like most others, keeping our nest clean is important, if only to keep my mind at peace. But the simple pleasures of reading, playing guitar, and writing make my days pass too quick!
Nice! We got my guitar all ready to go — haven’t touched it in decades and need to get started~!