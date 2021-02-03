More simple pleasures

By Caitlin Kelly

— A great selection of teas, loose and bagged: Earl Grey, Irish breakfast, orange spice, pomegranate, Constant Comment, PG Tips

— A lovely teapot to make that second cup. No sad bags in mugs, American-style!

— a hot bath scented with eucalyptus oil

— an aptly named, very good red wine

— a scented candle, bedside

— votive candles to light upon waking

— a cozy bathrobe and slippers in which to lounge in style; (mine is a burgundy cashmere with burgundy sheepskin slippers. Bliss!)

— games! Chess, Bananagrams, gin rummy.

I bought these in July. Have only read five of them so far!

— lots and lots of unread newspapers, magazines and books

— looking at French real estate on-line and fantasizing about une vie francaise

— a bowl of clementines

— a finger of single malt

— or a Mimosa!

— baking something delicious: apple crisp, muffins, a Bundt cake

— fresh flowers or green plants

— ironed linen or cotton napkins

— a tablecloth with a table pad underneath

— a duvet under which to snuggle and snooze

— a nap!

— a lovely scented soap. Our go-to is the classic Maja, made in Spain.

— two boxes of comfort

Absolutely no embarrassment to have two boxes of beloved stuffies nearby. The tiny black and white bear I’ve had since childhood; same for the white one with the fabulous pin. The sheep is from Ireland, the loon from Canada, the alligator from Florida. The little rhino saw me through breast surgery in 2018. The elephant I’ve had since my tonsils were removed in London, maybe age four