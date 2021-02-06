Living in the past. Long past!

By Caitlin Kelly
Loved this Guardian story about people who choose to live in the 1930s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s — estehtically, anyway.
And I recently did a lot of global reporting — speaking to people in Seattle, DC, Ontario, Genoa, L.A., Stockholm, London, Finland and Philadelphia — about a hobby they all share, historical costuming. (The man in Philly does it for a living!)
It means making and wearing clothing of much earlier eras and centuries, finding patterns and appropriate fabric, and wearing the correct undergarments to create the correct silhouette. (No sports bras allowed!)
It’s an amazing obsession, and demands a lot of patience and skill and meticulous attention to detail. It’s mostly enjoyed women, and mostly white women — something they’re well aware of! I did include an Iranian-American.
One of the women I spoke to is a mechanic in Finland. One is an Army wife in Ontario. One is a jewelry appraiser in Stockholm.
All were a joy to speak with! I could have spent hours geeking out with Jenny Tiramani, a legendary costume designer who worked for years at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre — and who founded and runs London’s School of Historical Dress.
Here’s the piece, my first sale to the Styles section of The New York Times, for whom I write fairly often:
Here’s the start:
It’s a world of corsets, stays and chemises. Of weskits, bum rolls, breeches and hoop panniers. For actors, wearing period costume has long meant literally stepping into the past: lacing soft modern flesh into antique shapes and learning how to use the toilet without peeling off multiple layers.
“Bridgerton,” Shonda Rhimes’s racially diverse Netflix series set in 1813 England, has suddenly ignited new interest in Regency fashions. But a global community of hobbyists has been designing, making and wearing clothing from the 19th century and earlier for many years. Long a private obsession fueled by films like “The Leopard” and “Pride and Prejudice,” social media has widened the conversation, with fans of all ages and backgrounds worldwide now trading notes on how best to trim a sleeve or adjust a straw bonnet.
Pre-pandemic, they gathered in Los Angeles at Costume College, an annual conference, at Venice’s Carnival and the Fêtes Galantes at Versailles. Some lucky Europeans, like Filippa Trozelli, find themselves invited to wear their historical clothing to private parties at ancient local estates.
As someone who loves vintage/historical textiles — and who wore an Edwardian day dress for her first wedding — I totally get the appeal of this obsession. I love the notion of time travel, of swishing through a garden in yards of silk or meeting up in Venice with equally obsessed pals from around the world.
I had long wanted to write about this subculture, as I follow several of the women on Instagram, but never had a “peg” or “hook” — i.e. what relevance would it have now? Thanks to Bridgerton, it does!
11 thoughts on “Living in the past. Long past!”
What a great topic, and so well researched and written. Can’t wait to share with everyone I know.
Thank you! It was so fun.
I’ve heard of this subculture! There’s a great video of a guy who lives and dresses like he’s a Victorian in modern London and paints fancy pictures as a living. I admire them for their dedication and style. And if my novel set in Victorian England gets published, I plan to take a page out of their books and dress like a Victorian at events. Hopefully I can find all the components to look like a Victorian lord without having to pay an arm and a leg.
Fun!
There’s a very famous British guy, Zack Pinsent, who lives only in Regency clothing and who makes that clothing as well. He was too important (!?) to reply to my request for a NYT interview.
Did you send it in a thick envelope with a wax seal?
Hah! That would have been perfect! (but no, email.)
Maybe that’s why you never heard back. If so, that’s way too much dedication (at least, I think so).
What a wonderful article! I followed the link and read the entire piece in the New York Times. Great photos, too. I absolutely looove this subject. I have always been fascinated by historical costume and have collected Victorian and early 20th century clothing for decades. I have a couple of late 19th century bodices that are too fragile to be worn, and a silk dress from about 1913 that I used to wear but can no longer fit into. It’s better not to wear them anyhow because they won’t last. If the silk hasn’tbeen eaten by silverfish, it is damaged by skin oils and sunlight. My collection is wrapped in acid free tissue paper and housed in acid free long boxes, from museum supply stores. Long boxes are important do you don’t have to fold clothes to fit them in.
. The first time I encountered anyone who lived in this world was decades ago. I met a guy who was a Civil War re-enactor and he created his own costumes from historic patterns.. Everything had to be perfect down to the buttons.
Nice! The Ratti collection at the Met is amazing — I got to see a very early paisley shawl there years ago, stored like that.
I love the details of early clothing.
Glad you enjoyed it!
