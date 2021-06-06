By Caitlin Kelly
I’m writing this at a friend’s house in Connecticut — a 220 year-old home full of history and memories.
Doves coo outside.
It’s our first visit to a friend’s home in more than a year and a half, since we are all fully vaccinated and our hostess had Covid a few months ago.
I’ve been very lucky to celebrate this day in Venice (once) and Paris three times, the most recent in 2017.
Last night for dinner, my husband Jose made his amazing short ribs and we had a carrot cake and champagne.
It’s the second year of a birthday without my mother being alive, even though we were estranged. To my shock, I found out she had left me some money, so that was a huge gift in itself.
The day of my birthday, June 6, is also one marked by two major world events — D-Day and the death of Robert Kennedy. My American-born mother cried that morning.
It’s been, so far, a good year. We are healthy and solvent and have savings and good work.
We have friends.
For the next year, I just hope for more of the same, with health always the most essential element.
I have great memories of some childhood birthday parties and a funny photo of my 12th. with a cake filled with sparklers. My high school best friend threw me a surprise party for my 16th. That was lovely.
In June 2018, I was found to have DCIS, a very early stage breast cancer. So that was a tougher birthday.
This year, cards have arrived from friends near and far.
Now I’m at an age I think….hmmmm…how many more will I be granted?
My father turns 93 in five days, so I hope for his healthful longevity.
Mostly, this year, I’m just grateful to be here.
21 thoughts on “Birthday reflections”
