Taking a short break

On By broadsideblogIn behavior, blogging, business, culture, journalism, life, Media, work

By Caitlin Kelly

Having been basically mugged on Facebook this week by someone determined to professionally sabotage me, I’m a little sour on social media right now.

It was real shock to me, and has left me sickened by how vicious someone can choose to be.

So with July 1 (Canada Day) and July 4 coming up, I’m laying down tools for now.

See you in a week or so.

Stay cool!

14 thoughts on “Taking a short break

  2. Having been professionally ambushed via a closed FB group with no chance to respond, I understand your frustration and surprise. I’ve chosen not to go near FB as a result.
    In any event, I hope you enjoy Canada Day! And ignore all the noise for a while!

    Reply
  4. Jeanette Ashworth, Ph.D.

    Hello Caitlin,

    I met you at your ASJA talk in the past and have always admired you greatly. I’m so sorry to hear someone has been vicious towards you. I hope you have a restorative break from social media.

    With appreciation and respect, Jeanette

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s