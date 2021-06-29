By Caitlin Kelly
Having been basically mugged on Facebook this week by someone determined to professionally sabotage me, I’m a little sour on social media right now.
It was real shock to me, and has left me sickened by how vicious someone can choose to be.
So with July 1 (Canada Day) and July 4 coming up, I’m laying down tools for now.
See you in a week or so.
Stay cool!
14 thoughts on “Taking a short break”
What the he&& is wrong with people, I’m so sorry. See you when you get back
Thanks. Really nasty.
Having been professionally ambushed via a closed FB group with no chance to respond, I understand your frustration and surprise. I’ve chosen not to go near FB as a result.
In any event, I hope you enjoy Canada Day! And ignore all the noise for a while!
It has certainly put me on notice to cull my “friends” and say only these things off-line.
No FB here either.. never really got into it after seeing it suck almost all social skills out of my kids.. 🙄
for sure
Hello Caitlin,
I met you at your ASJA talk in the past and have always admired you greatly. I’m so sorry to hear someone has been vicious towards you. I hope you have a restorative break from social media.
With appreciation and respect, Jeanette
Thanks! Your kind words mean a lot to me! It was a real shock to be ambushed like that.
I’m sorry to hear about your recent problems. I hope you have a good vacation and feel better soon.
Thanks…no vacation, per se, just…time to think and reflect and rest.
What happened?
Someone took a screenshot of a private FB complaint I made (clearly NOT private) and sent it to the client about whom I was venting. Very ugly.
Oh damn! That’s awful. I can see why you need a break.
I can’t believe someone would do something so malicious. It’s just brutal and unethical.