By Caitlin Kelly
I’m not doing any paid writing this month.
I’m really tired and need to rest and recharge.
While Broadside has more than 20,700 followers, according to WordPress, (which is lovely), the number of readers-per-post remains extremely low — most posts, no matter what the subject, get a maximum of 100 views before I post another one, hoping for more.
I’ve published 2,105, starting on July 1, 2009.
I enjoy blogging and will continue, but I am feeling generally dis-spirited and need a break.
If anyone wants to offer suggestions on how to improve readership of Broadside — more/fewer posts? shorter/longer posts? wider variety of subjects? — feel free to comment here or send me an email; the address is on the welcome and about pages.
I appreciate every one who makes time to read, and especially to comment!
I really value those who return year after year (!) and whose insights make writing this stuff more compelling for me and for other readers,
But I’m going on hiatus until January, probably the first week.
I hope to meet you back here then.
Have a great holiday!
29 thoughts on “Taking a break”
Thanks for your blog and all the time you put into it. I understand feeling “burned out.” You’ve had a difficult year. Have a great holiday. Get lots of rest.
Thank you. Happy holidays to you!
Hey, that’s not a problem and should never, ever be a problem. I enjoy your writing but first take care of you. All the best ❤
Thanks, Fatima!
Caitlin,
I look forward to your posts and enjoy seeing the world through your unique perspective. I always learn something new and feel more enriched for reading your words, so I have no suggestions for “improvement.” You deserve a break. Do whatever you have to do to recharge and refresh. It’s sooo important. All your faithful readers will be here when you return. Have a happy, healthy and fun holiday season!
Warm regards,
Robert
Thanks….
I won’t claim to have any advice, but I do very much enjoy your blog! I don’t remember how I first found it, but it’s the only one I read. I like experiencing the feeling of being you.
Thanks…Not sure I always want to be me! 🙂
I always enjoy reading your posts when I can find time to actually sit down and read them. Seems like the older I get the less time I have to do what I want. I thought it was supposed to be just the opposite. i think what i actually enjoy the most is how you can look at the same issue and come to a completely different conclusion or opinion than myself. You and I almost never agree and I have never met you personally but I really think that we could probably sit around a table or a campfire, throw back a couple of beers and have a good time. That comes across in the essence of your writing to me that you are probably a really nice person that doesn’t think like me ….but thats OK. I sincerely hope that God grants you a wonderful Christmas and a Healthy, happy and prosperous New Year. Steve
Thanks, Steve. We ARE — one of these days — going to have that beer. I really look forward to that.
Have a great holiday!
The thing that appeals to me the most about your blog is that, often as not, it ends with a question mark. This invitation to bring something of myself, an opinion, a memory, an observation, draws me in and holds my interest. You know people, even self-effacing people, love to talk about themselves. I think you would be well served by exploring pretty much any topic that elicits a reaction from you. Encourage your commenters to read all the comments and reply to any or all of them if it seems appropriate. That’s the difference between the free exchange of ideas and live streaming your sushi on Facebook.
I can’t say this is anything you haven’t heard before but I do hope there is something in here that helps. My blog is a VW Beetle, yours is the Magic Bus.
Have a great time over the holidays and tell us all about it when you come back.
Thanks, Kenny.
Anyone can fling words into the ether — and I do that for pay. This is where I do it in the hopes of finding and creating civil, fun conversations. It’s a real joy when that happens.
It’s been a year of unexpected/unwanted intrusions (hello, breast cancer!) and it has really depleted me much more than I thought it might. All very humbling.
Also, a new commitment to taking really good care of myself.
O Death! Where is thy sting? Obviously not sticking out of Caitlin Kelly’s butt! Not to take anything away from those who care for us when we are down, but ask any doctor: Strength and resilience and determination get us back on our feet. So don’t feel bad about taking a little credit and being a little bit proud of saving your own life. Take it easy.
Thanks.
Luckily, it was not (this time) nearly so dire. But the healing, mentally and physically, has been a much slower experience than I thought it would be. I ended radiation October 15 and only now (just) does my poor breast almost feel normal again.
Breaks are good. Enjoy yourself. I find people/readers come when they’re ready. Just keep writing about what you believe in, what you’re curious about, what sustains you.
Thank you.
My blog’s the same way, as are the blogs of many people I know. Lots of followers, but not very high reads per post. I’ve basically just accepted it, and hope I can continue to at least draw in more people who like what I have to say with time.
How about you try something new? Write a post about something you’ve always wanted to try but have never had the time or whatever to do. I can already think of a few ideas, if you like. They’re from the less horror-based side of my weird interests, so you don’t have to worry about me recommending you check out a haunted house or something
We’ll see. I plan 2019 to be a year of trying many new things.
I have plenty of suggestions if you need them!
Have a good break – restful and relaxing. 🙂
A lot of people on WP have talked about how their readership has dropped. So has mine. I don’t know what’s going on.
Thanks for this…helps to have some context! May you fly smoothly into 2019.
caitlin – i’ve always enjoyed your blog, and find you engaging, intelligent, warm, and knowledgeable in many areas. over time, i feel that I’ve gotten to know you a bit better and look forward to the give and take of writing and response. i wouldn’t recommend any changes, as i see you blog as wonderful as it is. that being said, i understand working for hard for not much return, literally, as well as figuratively. enjoy your much-earned and needed break from it all. use that time to take care of yourself and to figure out what you’d like to do next. your readers will be here, myself included, and look forward to following your journey as you head into your next chapter.
Thank you, as always, for your kindness. It means a lot to me…
I think actually blogging has declined in popularity as a venue in the last few years. Most people who follow are actually looking for readers themselves and may not be voracious readers themselves–we are also just assaulted by suggestions of what to read that it’s hard to compete. I do enjoy your writing and read most of your posts. I think I have been reading for five years.
Thanks, Ashana…your blog has always inspired me.
Of course, with the explosion of the Internet — Reddit, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube and the now nefarious FaceBook — blogs were bound to take a serious beating! I agree. We all have much more limited time and attention and SO MUCH competition — which is why I am lucky and honored to have found readers like you who keep returning. My paid work is so insanely non-linear — far too many one-off clients! — that the blog, for me, is still something of a refuge and a place of continuity I really value. I occasionally think…why bother?
Then I know how much I would miss the people who come and appreciate it and share their thoughts as well.
I’ve been thinking a lot about what happens here, for me and for readers. In real life I am a notably closed and wary person (even my lovely husband of 18 years says so and I believe him) but this is a place I feel oddly comfortable being more candid.
Bloghing has a different and more personal role than I at least started off expecting. It is also more personal for me.
It’s an interesting place to work stuff out — elegantly, when possible. I know that some of it (like yours) really speaks to others.
Caitlin, a French author (whom I heard on the radio) recounted, just as you did, her meaningful everyday interactions with medical team members during her cancer treatments and hospitalization. I was impressed by both accounts. And SO glad to hear you’re starting to feel normal. You have my admiration, as usual.
Re blogging, FWIW, I’ve expended huge amounts of time and energy (but not enormous $, since that’s in short supply) trying to get my blog to look elegant — as does yours! Meantime, until I’m satisfied with the look, I’ve made few efforts to attract anyone but intimates. My real purpose is to self-motivate to write (to “work things out”) and to have at hand current writing samples… if and when they’re needed.
So just when I’m closing in on my design goals, y’all mention that blogs are taking a beating. Oh, well — as noted, readership wasn’t my point. Maybe you also noticed, WP chose NOW to overhaul their editor and sideline their “classic” version. Simplified formatting, they announce… er, once you get past the steep-ish learning curve, of course. But never mind.
Happy, happy New Year to you and yours on Broadsideblog!
I haven’t switched to the new editor….not interested in more “learning” on my own time and dime.
I know some people make lots of money blogging. Not my goal. This is where I come to have fun.
The cancer treatment, on site, was very good…but no follow-up made the healing less amusing. I have written a long, stern letter to the clinic and hospital explaining how it could be done better — I discovered that all other local hospitals do follow-up calls to see how we are doing. It’s a slooooooow process.