By Caitlin Kelly
They’re the ones that matter the most:
— Fierce, reciprocated, welcome hugs
— A genuine smile from a stranger on the bus
— A hand-written letter from a friend
— A yearly Christmas card from someone you’ve yet to meet face to face (Thanks, Leah!)
— A warm welcome back to a church we hadn’t attended in 18 months
— Standing in a bookstore line back in Toronto when a handsome guy in a leather jacket recognizes me, a dear friend (and Grade 12 prom date!) I hadn’t seen since high school
— Another sunrise over the Hudson River
— Another sunset
— Continued good health
— Freelance clients who even say thank you and pay well and promptly for our skills
— Neighbors we like who like us
— Taking care of a friend’s dog so gentle and loving I miss him already
— More than 19,000 followers for Broadside, from Iceland to Yemen, Malaysia to Romania.
Thank you for being here, for reading and commenting and returning.
Your attention is a great gift!
Wherever you are and whoever you’re with, I hope you have a calm, lovely holiday season!
14 thoughts on “Gifts that arrive unwrapped”
ah, you are so right about the gifts – happy celebrations of all sorts for you and jose )
You too!
I hope you both have a Wonderful Christmas Caitlin and a Happy New Year.
xxx Huge Hugs xxx
Thanks, David — you as well.
Merry Christmas. 🙂
You too!
Here’s the gift I get year after year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P37xPiRz1sg. I’m not from Texas, but this is the best thing to come out of there since interstate 10.
Thanks for letting us all into your life a little and have a merry Christmas.
Fun!
Thanks for being here, and hanging out and returning! Have a lovely holiday!
Happy Holidays to you too, Caitlin. Hoping 2018 is good for the both of us.
Oh, me too…Freelance life is perilous. 🙂
Happy holidays!
Wonderful. All of it. Happy holidays Caitlin.
Thanks, David. You as well!
*hugs* All the best to you!
Thanks! You as well…