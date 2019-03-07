When estrangement feels right

It’s not an easy decision to make
By Caitlin Kelly
It’s still a social taboo, to cut off contact with a parent or child and/or a sibling, sometimes for months or years, and sometimes forever.
Divorce is now almost banal in many cultures — but not estrangement from your family of origin, held up in most cultures as sacrosanct, the place they have to, and always will, take you in.
But that’s not true for many people, and I’m one of them.
My mother and I gave up our strained relationship in 2010 — 2011? — and while I send an annual Christmas card and letter, no reply. Having run through a large inheritance, she lives in a charity nursing home a seven hour flight away. I’m her only child, but a local woman my age made sure to be cruel to me, and triumphantly replace me.
The details are too tedious, and yes it hurts sometimes, but how much energy can you keep wasting on a relationship? Alcoholism and poorly managed mental illness, both in my mother, destroy many relationships. If one person isn’t willing to work with the other toward a tenable relationship, it ends.
And the break may come when things don’t look that bad to an outsider — but there’s been one final straw and decades of forbearance just explode. With the agency of adulthood, you’re done.
I recently had yet another fraught phone encounter with my father, one of too many over the decades. We’ve had years when we simply don’t speak or visit.
There are calm and affectionate periods when it all looks like it will be OK….and then it’s not.
Again.
When every encounter feels like incoming warfare, flee!
I know why. I’ve read books and done therapy.
It’s difficult to dismiss your parents for good. They’re the only ones we get. As it is, one of my two half-brothers cut me off 11 years ago and didn’t invite us to his recent lavish wedding. (There are four adult children in our “family” — from four women, two wives, two affairs. It’s no Hallmark card.)
The damage that prolonged estrangement, if you wish otherwise, can inflict on one’s self-confidence is considerable — but no matter if you’re at midlife, being ignored or subjected to abusive language and anger are also corrosive and toxic.
I recently read a truly harrowing book whose author, badly abused for many years (emotionally) by her parents and siblings, also chose to cut them off — Tara Westover, author of the best-seller Educated.
She grew up in rural Idaho and now lives in England.
I actually found her book re-traumatizing, between her family’s relentless verbal (and often physical) abuse, gaslighting and her unwillingness or inability to break free from all of it.
Have you ever been estranged from your family?
Did you resolve it?
One thought on “When estrangement feels right”
Oh wow, your post today really hit home for me. I’ve been estranged from my parents for 22 years. It was my choice to “take a break,” when my mother did something to my son that she had always done to me. That was too much. Like you said, to someone else it might have seemed pretty minor, but it was a last straw. Soon after, my mother demanded contact and I wasn’t ready. I got a message on my answering machine saying “call me by Sunday or I’ll know what you want from our relationship forever.” I didn’t call. And she cut off all contact. She died a few years ago, and because I didn’t contact her while she was sick (on the advice of my loving husband and close friends), it caused big problems with my only sibling. My father has chosen to continue the estrangement. He is in his 90s and I’m guessing I won’t see him. At this point he would think I was going for the inheritance, not a chance at a final relationship.
When my kids were little, I found it unbelievable that my mother would not want to have a relationship with her grandchildren. Now that they are all adults, on their own, I am more shocked that she would choose to not have a relationship with me. I find the relationship I have with my adult children to be very rewarding, and I can’t believe that any parent would give that up.
At one point, one of my children had a very serious illness, which required months in the hospital and multiple brain surgeries. This would have been a perfect time for my parents to get back in touch, as I was very much in need of love and care myself, in addition to what my son needed. At that time, they chose not to contact me at all. I found that unforgivable. That they couldn’t even contact me when their grandson might die. And really, that was the reason I did not contact my mother when she was dying.
I try not to read the books, because I find myself, as you said, re-traumatized every time.
As I look back, I am sad that things worked out the way they did. I was emotionally abused for years, something my sister did not experience, and it continues to be a problem between us. So I’m sad that my mother managed to not only kill the relationship between me and my parents, but also that between me and my aunts and me and my sister. But that was her goal. That was my punishment for not going along with her rules at all times.
Oy, we could start a group and we’d never be done.
Reba