Some thoughts on being touched

By Caitlin Kelly
Touch can be soothing or frightening, a source of comfort or terror.
The past few weeks have made clearer — personally and politically — the importance of touch, physical and emotional.
Since telling people about my DCIS diagnosis, Jose and I have been deeply moved and touched by so many people, worldwide, young and old, friends, neighbors and colleagues, who have called and emailed to share their love and concern.
It’s been surprising to us — tough old boots of journalists that we are, working for decades in a fact-based business — to feel such a powerful wave of love and emotion.
We are very grateful.
The business of diagnosing breast cancer, (like other forms, perhaps), also means your body gets touched by many strangers, compressed repeatedly, punctured with needles and having markers inserted and written on your skin. By the time of my surgery, July 6, I will have had seven different medical appointments and five different pre-op tests.
When a medical professional, who does this job every day, is kind and compassionate, communicating it through their gentle touch — the nurse who held my hand through my biopsy, the phlebotomist so skilled I didn’t feel a thing as she took my blood, the radiologist who stroked my other wrist even as he guided the needle — it is deeply moving and so comforting.
As someone who has always really lived in her head — a thinker, not a feeler — and a lifelong athlete who sees (and appreciates!) her body not for its size or shape or putative beauty — but instead for its strength, flexibility and resilience, this is all disorienting in the extreme.
Of course, grateful for a medical team we like, but it is so odd to suddenly be — as of course we all are, every day (even as we may deny it) — so corporeally vulnerable and now so…handled.
The larger political current context — of tiny children being taken from their parents and shut into cages by American officials — is so grotesque it would be a parody, if it were not.
From Arizona Family:
Dr. Colleen Kraft, the head of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that she visited a small shelter in Texas recently, which she declined to identity. A toddler inside the 60-bed facility caught her eye — she was crying uncontrollably and pounding her little fists on mat.
Staff members tried to console the child, who looked to be about 2 years old, Kraft said. She had been taken from her mother the night before and brought to the shelter.
The staff gave her books and toys — but they weren’t allowed to pick her up, to hold her or hug her to try to calm her. As a rule, staff aren’t allowed to touch the children there, she said. [italics mine]
“The stress is overwhelming,” she said. “The focus needs to be on the welfare of these children, absent of politics.”
From Texas Monthly:
Sometimes mothers—I was talking to one mother, and she said, “Don’t take my child away,” and the child started screaming and vomiting and crying hysterically, and she asked the officers, “Can I at least have five minutes to console her?” They said no. In another case, the father said, “Can I comfort my child? Can I hold him for a few minutes?” The officer said, “You must let them go, and if you don’t let them go, I will write you up for an altercation, which will mean that you are the one that had the additional charges charged against you.” So, threats. So the father just let the child go.
21 thoughts on “Some thoughts on being touched”
I don’t even know what to say about those children except that any government that does this and then lies about it is starting to slide toward totalitarianism. I am shocked, in utter disbelief, that I would ever say that about a US government. Donald Trump and his flock of flying monkeys are heinous.
I’m glad to hear that you are being well looked after. 🙂
Thanks for writing this, Lynette, Now I don’t have to.
It’s appalling.
Thank you. 🙂
I still feel shocked and speechless.
What is worse is that NO ONE seems willing to counter him. That, to me, is the terrifying part.
Thanks!
I agree. A year ago, decent people were saying “Surely, Republicans will start standing up to him soon.” That so few are, even now, is terrifying. I’m concerned that progressive and liberal people are giving up. We cannot stop calling our Senators and making our voices heard in every way we can. Though I sometimes wonder, as my Senators are both Democratic, how much it accomplishes. Anyone who knows caring people, friends and relatives, in Red states – please urge them to contact their Senators & Reps. And keep supporting groups like the ACLU, and the group that fights gerrymandering (can’t think of its name now – it was started by Eric Holder),
Thanks.
I wish (in a sad way) I could time travel to the Weimar Republic and the rise of Hitler. We all know the outcome but I wish I could have heard what “ordinary” people — not persecuted Jews and those trying to save them — thought as their world went to hell. How many of them gave up? Didn’t care because it only affected “the others”? That’s the sick game he is playing — and winning.
Only the mid-terms will tell if this is what the United States most prefers to be. We have another 4.5 months of this shit to wade through first.
your experience may change you or make you more open in ways you may never have imagined, as you journey towards and through your recovery. it is hardest for the strong to let down their walls to welcome in a bit of gentle help, but as you have already begun to feel, it can be a positive thing, and does not diminish your strength in any way.
as for the children, separated from their parents, i wake up each day, thinking about it. i think about what is happening every day now, and how my kinders at school sometimes are so sad for a bit when being dropped off at school, but they quickly learn that their teachers will look our for them and keep them safe, and know without a doubt that their family will return for them each day without fail. i cannot even imagine the terror/horror of a violent and sudden parting with no promise of when and how they will be reconnected. it is overwhelming.
You, of all the people I know, best understand small children and their needs. This brutality has significantly diminished my respect for the States (sorry to say) and I know, globally, this is also true.
You’re right. I feel like a lobster cracked open. 🙂
I feel the same about the u.s. right now, too
I wonder what is going to happen in the mid-terms. I wonder how many people are at their wits’ end now…which they thought they were yesterday but then it got even worse.
Wishing you well as you undergo surgery and treatment, Caitlin. This aspect of a medical diagnosis is very real for many patients but often not discussed.
Thanks…
Debating whether there’s an essay in it.
Caitlin,
So sorry to read about your illness. And grateful you are being well cared for by loving professionals. I’ll be thinking about you.
That quote about the children not being by touched or held is the one that has been most painful to me. Regardless of rules, how can anyone not try to hug a distraught child? I’m crying as I write this. I’m ashamed of America. I am stunned there are people who support this policy. My hope is that this is finally the straw that breaks the camel’s back and gets people to vote these monsters out of office.
Thank you! It means a great deal to know others are thinking of me (however selfish that is!) My own mother (who has survived BC and other cancers) doesn’t even know, since we are estranged, so friends’ support really helps.
I am also stunned. It is horrific to think we are surrounded by people who approve of this brutality and would happily vote Trump in again.
It is crucially important for people to get to the polls. Millions of Dems and Progressives do not bother to vote. It’s been well-known for decades: in a snowstorm, Republicans still show up to vote, but Dems do not. And – while I realize our 2-party system is not perfect – people should not waste their vote on a 3rd party candidate. That, more often than not, takes a vote away from the Democratic candidate.
I agree. Voter registration will be essential for things to change.
You are in my thoughts, I’m so glad the medical community that you have found is supportive and responsive.
This situation with the children is horrifying. As I await the birth of my first grandchild, I can’t imagine anything ripping her from my daughter’s arms or from her breast with no guarantees of when she would see her again. I am so sad for these families, and our country.
Thank you! We’re lucky to have good insurance and a nearby hospital that prizes compassionate care — I even wrote about their policy years ago.
It is. Congrats on your grandchild!
Caitlin, I am so sorry to hear that you are dealing with cancer! But as it was detected early, there’s a good chance that you’ll come out of it just fine. What a relief it is that you have good medical care and, of course, Jose. Please keep us posted.
Thank you.
Trying not to think about it as much as possible.